Pune’s SPPU to hold final year exams, online and offline, from Oct 1 to Oct 30

Dignitaries at the Savitribai Phule Pune University's 117th convocation ceremony in Pune on September 10, 2020. The ceremony was held through video conferencing in the presence of varsity’s vice-chancellor professor Nitin Karmalkar. (PRATHAM GOKHALE/HT)

The final year exams will be conducted in Maharashtra post an order by the Supreme Court of India. In light of the order from the apex court, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has declared its schedule for the final year exams. The exams, in both online and offline formats, will be conducted from October 1 to October 30. The practical exams will be held from September 15 to September 25.

Giving details of the exam schedule, Mahesh Kakade, director, SPPU board of examination and evaluation, said, “The practical exams will be held first, starting from September 15 to 25. We have instructed colleges to conduct the practical and oral examinations through Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex or telephone. It is mandatory for college to keep a copy of the video recordings of these examinations. Colleges should submit the internal marks to the university by October 5.”

“While written exams will start from October 1, exams for backlog students will be held from October 1 to 9 in both online and offline mode. And for regular students, the written exams will be held from October 10 to 30. Both these exams will be of multiple-choice questions (MCQ) of 50 marks with one-hour duration. We have started the online login portal in which students need to choose their option between online and offline mode of examination.” Kakade said.

The detailed stream and subject-wise schedule of the examination will be declared soon by the SPPU examination department. The deadline for students to fill up the option form for online or offline mode is September 13.