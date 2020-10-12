Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / SPPU final year exams begin today

SPPU final year exams begin today

A total of 2.5 lakh students will appear for the exams. Due to technical reasons, exams of some of the subjects have been postponed to October 17 by the SPPU’s examination department.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 16:33 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Hindustan Times Pune

SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar said students missing the online exam for any reason will be allowed to reappear. The university has already issued helpline numbers for students to deal with technical issues. (HT PHOTO)

The examinations for final year students of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and its affiliated colleges will start from today. The exams are being conducted after two postponements.

A total of 2.5 lakh students will appear for the exams. Due to technical reasons, exams of some of the subjects have been postponed to October 17 by the SPPU’s examination department.

SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar said students missing the online exam for any reason will be allowed to reappear. The university has already issued helpline numbers for students to deal with technical issues.

“The exams for final year students are starting from October 12 and around 2.5 lakh will appear for these exams from three districts. There are 3,300 subjects for which exams will be held. Due to Covid-19, it is the first time when we are using technology on a large scale and conducting exams. Students safety and security is our primary goal and considering that we have made all the exam preparations,” said Karmalkar.



“While appearing for exams if there are any technical issues or any problems faced by students, then there is no need to worry. We will take special re-examinations for the students who faced the issues and not a single student will be left without appearing for the exam,” he added.

Of the 2.5 lakh students appearing for the exam, 2 lakh students have chosen the online option while 50,000 students have opted the offline option. For the offline exams, 113 centres have been identified where physical exams will be conducted. The written exams will start from October 12, while the mock test and question paper sets for practice started from October 8. These exams will be of 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ). A time limit of one hour has been set.

The students are unhappy with the mismanagement of the SPPU examination department.

Kamlakar Shete a final year student said, “There is a lot of confusion among students now, as SPPU is changing its exam plans randomly. Today they issue a circular about postponing exams of some of the subjects, SPPU administration should plan the exam schedule very carefully. We hope that the entire exams period goes on smoothly.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
Oct 12, 2020 16:09 IST
Pakistan, China ‘creating border dispute under a mission’: Rajnath Singh
Oct 12, 2020 16:56 IST
Top Bollywood producers file suit against ‘irresponsible reporting’
Oct 12, 2020 16:54 IST
After massive outage, power restored in most parts of Mumbai
Oct 12, 2020 16:31 IST

latest news

UP Assistant Teachers’ Recruitment 2020: Counselling of 31,277 candidates to begin from Oct 14
Oct 12, 2020 17:13 IST
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah for saying he hopes Art 370 is restored in J&K with China’s help
Oct 12, 2020 17:13 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: After massive outage, power restored in most parts of Mumbai and all the latest news
Oct 12, 2020 17:07 IST
Uttarakhand SDRF rescues man who fell into 250m ravine en route Kedarnath shrine
Oct 12, 2020 17:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.