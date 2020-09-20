SPPU identifies 50 centres for conducting offline exams

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is gearing up to conduct the final-year student examinations and has identified 50 centres where the offline exams will be held. SPPU had earlier issued online forms to final year students to choose their preferred mode of examination- online or offline- wherein 85 per cent of students chose the online mode and rest opted for offline. This 15 per cent makes up around 50,000 students, who have opted for the offline mode of examination and hence, SPPU identified these centres.

“For offline mode, the exams will be conducted through Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) exam method. We have accordingly identified 50 centres which are affiliated colleges with SPPU in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar district wherein these exams will be conducted. Students will have to choose a nearby centre to appear for the exam and soon we are going to issue online forms for it. All the colleges and centres are been given necessary instructions to conduct the exams with utmost safety of the students,” said SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar.

Of the total 50,000 students appearing through offline mode of examination, 22,000 students are located in Pune district. The others are from various districts who can choose their nearest examination centres.

Students, however, still prefer cancellation of exams or giving exams through assignments. “Most of the students who are studying at SPPU or any other affiliated colleges come from outside Pune and from across Maharashtra. As students are from rural areas and their economic condition is weak, they do not have electronic gadgets and can’t afford to travel back to Pune to give exams. SPPU should think of other options like giving subject-wise assignments to students and evaluate their marks on the basis of the assignment. In both the cases, online and offline students specially from the rural areas are suffering a lot,” said Kamlakar Shete, a final year student.

The written exams will start from October 1 and for the backlog students exams it will be held from October 1 to 9 while for regular students, the written exams will be held between October 10 to 30. Both these exams will be of 50 marks with multiple choice questions (MCQ) for a duration of one hour. The detailed stream and subject-wise schedule of the examination will be declared soon by the SPPU examination department.