SPPU issues notice to final year students to vacate hostel premises

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is gearing up for the final year students’ examination, however, final year students are now facing a fresh issue regarding hostels.

Final year students lodged in SPPU hostels have received notices by the SPPU administration to vacate their rooms and collect their luggage by October 3, 2020.

However, students are preparing for their exams and most of them who used the hostel are not residents of Pune.

Kamlakar Shete, a final year student at SPPU in the Commerce department demanded more time to collect luggage than what is allotted.

“On September 25 we got to know about a circular issued by the SPPU hostel department in which they have told students to vacate hostel rooms until October 3. And if the luggage or belongings are not taken away by students by the given date, then it will be kept in the storeroom of the hostels. As most of the students left for their homes before lockdown, we were not able to take our entire luggage, important documents, study material and other goods. Now our examinations are coming close and by issuing such notices students are getting worried and confused. So, our demand is such notices should be taken back and more time must be given to students to collect their luggage,” Shete said.

The SPPU management sent the notice to all final year students of the academic year 2019-20 to vacate their hostel rooms by October 3. As the majority of the students are in their hometowns and are preparing for their final exams to be conducted soon, they have taken objection to the directive.

Students have demanded an extension; while SPPU has given a deadline of October 3.

After the deadline, the SPPU will clear the premises and store the luggage in the storeroom of the university.

Prafulla Pawar, SPPU registrar said, “We are aware of the situation and that there is a final year examination scheduled, but we need to start this process at some point in time. Already 60 per cent of students have taken their entire luggage from the hostels. Now for the remaining students, we have issued this circular, and if there is any problem for the students, they can contact us and we will surely help and cooperate with them.”