Sections
Home / Pune News / SPPU online learning model to be followed by others

SPPU online learning model to be followed by others

The ‘Pune Model’ for online learning started by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is going to be implemented in all other universities across the state,...

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 21:25 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

The ‘Pune Model’ for online learning started by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is going to be implemented in all other universities across the state, announced state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant.

Samant appreciated the efforts taken by SPPU to encourage online learning for its various courses.

“The loss occurred due to the Covid-19 pandemic is huge, but it has given new opportunities to us. Online education is the new way forward and SPPU has done fabulous work in terms of online learning for its students. I have personally seen the studios, facilities and work going into creating online content for students. So, there is a need to make all the universities in the state self-dependent and develop such an online education system,” said Samant.

“The system which SPPU has put in place for online learning is different and is receiving good results. So, we are now planning to take the Pune Model of SPPU to all other universities in the state. For this, further process has been initiated by our department and soon we will see the outcome of it.” added Samant.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

MCA forms CIC with Rajput, Kulkarni, Dighe as members
Aug 18, 2020 21:54 IST
Four succumb to Covid in Mohali, toll rises to 40
Aug 18, 2020 21:52 IST
3 men held for bid to steal cash from ATM machine in Manimajra
Aug 18, 2020 21:51 IST
Chandigarh Housing Board to rent out 2,500 flats to migrant labour in Maloya
Aug 18, 2020 21:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.