SPPU online learning model to be followed by others

The ‘Pune Model’ for online learning started by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is going to be implemented in all other universities across the state, announced state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant.

Samant appreciated the efforts taken by SPPU to encourage online learning for its various courses.

“The loss occurred due to the Covid-19 pandemic is huge, but it has given new opportunities to us. Online education is the new way forward and SPPU has done fabulous work in terms of online learning for its students. I have personally seen the studios, facilities and work going into creating online content for students. So, there is a need to make all the universities in the state self-dependent and develop such an online education system,” said Samant.

“The system which SPPU has put in place for online learning is different and is receiving good results. So, we are now planning to take the Pune Model of SPPU to all other universities in the state. For this, further process has been initiated by our department and soon we will see the outcome of it.” added Samant.