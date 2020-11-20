Sections
SPPU plans to resume offline classes soon

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 21:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 21:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune: Though the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued guidelines to restart colleges from November 5, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is yet to decide on resuming offline classes.

SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar on Monday met the college principals affiliated to the varsity and discussed the steps to be taken to resume the academic session.

“It is now necessary to go ahead and plan to start offline classes for students. With the guidelines issued by UGC and following the Covid safety protocols, we plan to start classes soon,” said Prof Karmalkar.

“Our admission process has completed and online classes have started. With the state deciding to start physical classes for Class 9 to 12 students, SPPU should also take a decision soon,” said Pratik Shah, a Science student.

