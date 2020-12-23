SPPU postpones first term practical, project submission dates

Pune: All the practicals, oral exams, seminars and project examinations for the first term in colleges affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has been postponed to the second semester. The decision was taken by the SPPU’s board of examination and evaluation which later issued a circular. As physical classroom lectures have not yet started by SPPU due to the Covid-19 pandemic, practicals and other teaching sessions are pending for students.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, academic projects and other teachings that need laboratory have not started. Hence, it was decided that practicals, orals and other project works will be postponed to the second semester,” said Mahesh Kakade, director of SPPU’s board of examination and evaluation.

“Students need to fill up their examination forms in a regular way and give their consent about appearing for the respective semester’s practical exams. All the results of the first and second semester will be declared online at the end of the semester. After they complete both the semesters, students will receive physical copies of their results.” Kakade said.

Amit Shukla, a second year Bachelor of Science student said, “We are fed up of the online teaching for last six months as it is difficult to understand the subjects. If there is no laboratory and practical exposure of the subject then it would be difficult for us to appear for exams.”