SPPU puts Shivaji’s war tactics in the classroom

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 22:50 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be the first academic institution to introduce a post-graduate diploma course on the life and teachings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The program will begin starting this academic year.

SPPU’s defence and strategic studies department has initiated this course and students can now apply for it. A special quota has been reserved for international students for this unique one-year full-time diploma course.

“As we all know Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj established Swarajya in our country and to study his life, war strategies, management skills, the formation of a nation, guerrilla warfare and how he built huge forts, this course came into existence. The name of the course is PG diploma in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a nation builder. There are lessons about Shivaji Maharaj in schools but until now there was no detailed study programme about his entire life. So we decided to design and start a one-year full-time PG course on him,” said Vijay Khare, head of department of SPPU’s defence and strategic studies department.



“This is a unique and first-ever course started by any university in the country. The SPPU’s management council and the academic council has given sanction to this course. It will not only be theoretical studies but students will be taken to study tours at Shivaji Maharaj’ forts and other historical places. A graduate from any stream can take admission for this course, for the first-year 20 seats are available. And we have kept some seats reserved for international students too. Students can take admission for this course through SPPU’s online admission process.” added Khare.

Talking about this new course, city-based senior historian Pandurang Balkawade who is also a selected member on SPPU’s academic council said, “First of all I welcome this decision of SPPU which has started this course through which now we can learn more about Shivaji Maharaj. It is really a deep subject to study about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his empire, his management and most importantly how he developed each person for his kingdom. His work is so huge that till now we are not able to take up it in front of the world in a proper manner. Shivaji Maharaj does not belong to any religion, caste, region or nation but he is a universal leader and across the world, his life is being studied by experts. So I am extremely happy now SPPU has started this course and now students can learn more about him.”

