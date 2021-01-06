SPPU senate meeting to be held offline on January 9 and 10

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be holding a two-day offline senate meeting on January 9 and 10. It will be the first physical senate meeting by SPPU post-lockdown. Earlier, in the month of August, an online senate meeting was held.

While the agenda for the forthcoming senate meeting has been released by SPPU, the senate members have given their points of demand and issues to be discussed in the senate.

“We are fully prepared for conducting the offline senate meeting on January 9 and 10. Various issues will be discussed in this meeting as we are now going towards opening up of colleges in a phase-wise manner. Also, demands and issues raised by the senate members will be discussed and accordingly further decisions on it will be taken. It is the first physical senate meeting we are holding post lockdown and senate members from all the three districts, Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar will be present for it,” said SPPU vice-chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar.

Sudhakar Jadhavar, SPPU’s management council member and part of the senate meeting said, “This senate meeting has a lot of importance looking at the Covid-19 pandemic. Several issues related to students, academics and faculty recruitment will be discussed in it. We will be taking extra precautions while conducting it, proper social distancing will be maintained and PPE kits will be given to members who will be attending it.”