Pune News / SPPU to begin 'Maratha Kingdom' study and research centre in Pune

SPPU to begin ‘Maratha Kingdom’ study and research centre in Pune

According to Karmalkar, there is a need for an extensive study about the Maratha kingdom, the kings who ruled Maharashtra and all other aspects of the kingdom

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 17:02 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Hindustan Times Pune

SPPU V-C Karmalkar spoke in favour of the Maratha kingdom research centre. (HT PHOTO)

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to start an independent ‘Maratha kingdom’ study and research centre, through which a detailed study of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other Maratha kings will be undertaken at the university.

SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar said, “On Thursday, the SPPU’s management council meeting was held, and I tabled a proposal to start an independent centre for research and study of the Maratha kingdom at SPPU. This proposal was supported and sanctioned by all the management council members. Accordingly, financial aid has also been given to start this centre.”

According to Karmalkar, there is a need for an extensive study about the Maratha kingdom, the kings who ruled Maharashtra and all other aspects of the kingdom.

“There are thousands of documents in ‘Modi lipi’ which are still untouched and not yet read. So, to study and research in-depth about Maratha kingdom this centre has now been started by SPPU,” added Karmalkar.

Talking about starting this new centre, city-based senior historian Pandurang Balkawade who is also a selected member on SPPU’s academic council, said, “If we look at the history for more than 200 years, the Maratha kings after Shivaji Maharaj have ruled. There are five crore Modi lipi documents available about this glorious history of Marathas. And so, starting such a centre for its study and research is an important step. I hope that other universities in the state will also start such a centre as well.”

