Pune varsity to hold re-exams in the month of December

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has now decided to conduct the re-examination of final year students who have missed the regular exams earlier. These re-exams will be held between December 3 to 16 and SPPU examination department has already begun its preparations.

Currently, the work of preparing question paper sets of 2,200 subjects by the various departments is underway and the exams will only be held online.

According to the information given by the SPPU’s board of examination and evaluation, the re-exams of final year students across the departments will be held in the month of December.

The work of preparing the question paper sets is currently underway it will be completed by the month-end. Also, training is being given to the examination department members to conduct exams smoothly and avoid any technical and other issues. After completing all the arrangements, corrections , and solving the issues the exams will be conducted.

Earlier from October 12, the SPPU started its final year exams for 3,300 subjects for which 2.5 lakh students enrolled. Right from the first day, both online and offline students were facing a lot of issues while appearing for the exam.

These exams are of 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) for a duration of one hour.

For all those students who could not attend the exams in the first regular schedule due to any reasons, they were allowed to reappear for the online exam from November 5 to 7.