Home / Pune News / SPPU to hold written exams in July for final year students

After the Maharashtra government issued guidelines, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to conduct examination for final year students in July. These exams will be in the...

Updated: May 16, 2020 21:51 IST

By Prachi Bari,

After the Maharashtra government issued guidelines, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to conduct examination for final year students in July. These exams will be in the written format and will be held from July 1 to July 31.

According to the SPPU director incharge, evaluation and examination, Arvind Shaligram, the university received a letter from the state government to conduct exams for final year students.

“After deliberations with the board of deans and professors, we will be holding written exams in July for final year students across all faculties,” Shaligram said.

The exam will be conducted in a batchwise format, wherein a total of 2,50,000 students will appear for an average of seven to eight papers. In addition, those having backlog in the final year will also be appearing for their exams.



“We have collated all the data, the availability of the number of classes in colleges which will help decide upon the available infrastructure for the seating arrangement,” Shaligram said.

The decision to hold a written exam against that of an online exam was done as the evaluation of these exams has not proven sanctity of 100 per cent result in multiple-choice questions, according to Shaligram.

The other factor that went against online exams was that many students are not tech-savvy, or they are located in places where connectivity is an issue.

“We are also in the process of discussing the exam pattern with the faculties and will soon upload the exam timetable,” he added.

