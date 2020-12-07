SPPU to introduce two subjects on “Constitution of India” from next academic year

SPPU main building in Pune. The varsity will be introducing two subjects on the “Constitution of India,” as a credit course in the second year for all undergraduate students of Arts, Science and Commerce streams. From the next academic year of 2021-22, these two subjects will be added to the syllabus, said the administration. (HT PHOTO)

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be introducing two subjects on the “Constitution of India,” as a credit course in the second year for all undergraduate students of Arts, Science and Commerce streams. From the next academic year of 2021-22, these two subjects will be added to the syllabus, said the administration.

The subjects will be compulsory for all the students at SPPU and affiliated colleges.

The decision was taken on the occasion of the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (on December 6).

The SPPU’s department of anthropology has taken a lead in this project to design the syllabus of this credit course. It will be a two-credit course which will be taught in the second year of bachelor of Commerce, Arts and Science courses.

In these subjects around 30 hours lectures will be conducted for students, which will include assignments, practical, projects and others. The responsibility of how to teach the subjects, what method to use, syllabus and instructions given to colleges will be taken care of by the law department of SPPU.

“It is noticed that students don’t even know basic things about the Constitution of India, so we have decided to introduce these subjects. These include the Constitution of India and democratic election and governance. It will be compulsory for all the students of the second year from the academic year 2021-22,” said Anjali Kurne, dean, humanities at SPPU.

Subhash Ware, a scholar, said, “It is an important decision taken by SPPU to introduce these new subjects in its syllabus. It will create awareness about the subject among the students about the principles by which a country is governed. I hope that students too take the subject seriously.”