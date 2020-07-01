Stage 4 cancer patient defeats Covid-19, discharged from Sassoon

A 65-year old woman suffering from end-stage cervical cancer defeated Covid-19 and has now been discharged from the Sassoon General Hospital. The doctors who treated the woman praised her grit and positive attitude which is why despite being in the fourth stage of cancer the woman never required a ventilator or an intensive care unit (ICU).

With the help of a good diet and medicines, the woman fought the infection and has now been discharged after a month of successful treatment.

The woman was admitted on May 24, 2020, and discharged on June 25. The 65-year old was mentally stressed when her neighbours decided to bring her into Sassoon hospital, knowing she did not have any relatives to help her.

She was given good diet, medicines and two blood transfusions. With utmost care and treatment given by doctors and assisted by staff nurses who bathe her daily and fed her food, there was a dramatic improvement in the patient.

The patient was initially admitted for cancer treatment and on further inquiry, it was found that she was a resident of a containment zone. A swab test was taken for Covid-19, for which she, unfortunately, tested positive.

The 65-year old was then shifted to the Covid building where she was given excellent care by a team of doctors.

A doctor that treated her praised her for a positive attitude that did not budge even when her weekly reports tested positive three more times for the virus until she finally tested negative for Covid-19.

In addition to the Covid-19 treatment, the hospital staff had to convince the initially untraceable relatives of the woman. The hospital staff along with social worker Nandbothi Pagare finally traced her relatives who had to be guided to continue further cancer treatment of the woman. She is now receiving palliative treatment as she is now in the fourth stage of cancer.

Dr Ramesh Bhosale, head of the department of obstetrics and gynaecology said, “She was earlier brought to the hospital for cancer treatment as she was referred from some other hospital. During the treatment process she started showing some symptoms of Covid-19 and when we found that she had come from Patil Estate, Shivajinagar, a containment zone we got her tested for Covid-19. It is a rare case that despite her age and cancer, the woman fought the virus which is why she never required a ventilator. She was only given blood transfusions and oxygen therapy which is an inspiring story. As she did not have any other comorbidity, it helped her fight the virus.”

A team of doctors who treated the woman and counselled the woman’s relatives included superintendent of the hospital Dr Ajay Taware, Dr Uma Wankhede, Dr Arun Ambadkar, Dr Shashikala Sangle, Dr Rohidas Borse and Dr Chakor Vora.