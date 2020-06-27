Staring at losses, PMPML plans voluntary retirement for employees aged above 55

There are around 10,000 employees and workers in PMPML currently consisting of drivers, conductors, mechanical workers and clerical staff. Out of them, around 2,100 employees are above the age of 55. (Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times)

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is struggling for survival due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Now, the organisation is planning Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for employees above 55 years of age.

The PMPML is calling it a precautionary step as the elderly are at a greater risk to the Covid-19 infection. The decision has been taken by the PMPML board of directors, and a committee has been formed to set guidelines to carry out the procedure.

On the other hand, PMPML employees and worker unions are not happy with the decision. Most employees are not willing to opt for VRS and want to work in any other alternate government office.

PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD) Nayana Gunde, said, “The organisation is undergoing financial losses, secondly the Covid-19 infection is spreading in the city and elderly employees are at more risk. Therefore, we are going to give them VRS. There was a discussion on thr issue in the recent board of directors’ meeting. Now, a committee has been formed to make guidelines to execute the VRS. Once the committee submits its report further procedure will start.”

When asked whether it will be optional or compulsory retirement for the employees, she said, “It has not yet been decided whether we will compulsorily send them on VRS or it will be optional. According to the committee report, a decision will be taken.”

There are around 10,000 employees and workers in PMPML currently consisting of drivers, conductors, mechanical workers and clerical staff. Out of them, around 2,100 employees are above the age of 55.

Sunil Nalawade, vice-president of PMPML nationalist workers’ union, said, “It is unacceptable that the management will directly send workers on voluntary retirement. If they are planning anything related to elderly workers’ retirement, they should consult and take suggestions from the worker unions and we will give our inputs. If the scheme is beneficial to workers, it will definitely be considered and we will accept it. But if there are any glitches and financial losses to the workers, then it will not be accepted.”