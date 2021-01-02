Startup mantra: Lessons from 2020 drive wishlist for 2021

Nitin Gupta, founder & CEO, FlytBase, believes, “We will introduce health on EMI and product purchase on EMI. In 2021, we want to do 6,000 merchants between ecommerce, health-tech and ed-tech space.” (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representative Photo)

2020 was a tough year for startups, but it was a year that presented entrepreneurs with the opportunity to deliver real-time, real-life solutions to the challenge the Covid pandemic presented the world; and still does.

“Focus on “Client, Client and Client. 2020 was focused on being stable, making sure that things remain in order and fixing things.

“2021 will be all about focusing on client and growing the business. We will be hiring people for sales and are ready to launch our new Advance Artificial Intelligence Compliance solutions for banks all over the globe.

“We recently won an Award from Citibank for our new solution and there are more of such stories to come,” says Yogesh Pandit, CEO and Founder at Hexanika.

Akshay Mehrotra, co-founder, EarlySalary, adds. “All in all, 2021 will certainly bring new cheer and vigour to the start-up community in and around Pune. There are exciting plans to break new markets, seek more marquee customers and funding, as we go into this new year.”