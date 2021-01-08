State government gives nod to conduct 64th Maharashtra Kesari

Pune: Even though the Maharashtra government is yet to give permission to conduct sports tournaments in the state there is something to cheer for wrestling followers as the 64th edition of Maharashtra Kesari will be happening soon.

“We have got the permission to hold the 64th edition of the tournament. The Covid-19 safety norms will be strictly followed while conducting the event,” said Balasaheb Landge, secretary, Maharashtra State Wrestling Association.

The popular event that takes place during November-December was postponed because of the pandemic restrictions. It is expected to happen in the last week of February or March, according to the event organisers.

With Maharashtra Kesari being one of the traditional tournaments in the state, the Maharashtra State Wrestling Association had submitted a request letter to Sunil Kedar, state sports and youth affairs minister, seeking permission to the hold the event.

“Sharad Pawar has played a big role in allowing the Maharashtra Kesari tournament. He was in touch with wrestlers and coaches even during the lockdown period. The go-ahead to hold the event will boost the confidence of wrestlers,” said Kaka Pawar, an Arjuna Awardee wrestler and head coach of Kaka Pawar Talim.

With Senior National Wrestling Championship (freestyle) scheduled to be held at Greater Noida on January 23 and 24, the state wrestlers have begun practice at his talim following Covid safety norms.

“How long we will keep wrestlers away from the sports? At least they need to keep themselves fit. A national event will happen in a few days followed by the National Wrestling Championship for Greco-Roman style scheduled in Jalandhar in February and the Maharashtra Kesari contest. I hope the government allows other wrestling tournaments as well,” Pawar said.

The 63rd edition of Maharashtra Kesari was hosted at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi where Harshwardhan Sadgir had defeated Shailesh Shelke to take the mace on January 8, 2020. Both of them are trained by Pawar.