State govt plans big for Balewadi sports complex post-pandemic, says Om Prakash Bakoria, commissioner of sports Maharashtra

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has put the Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi, Pune at a complete standstill for sports activities. However, the commissioner of sports in Maharashtra Om Prakash Bakoria has big plans for the complex after the pandemic is over.

The first thing Bakoria did after taking charge as the commissioner of sports is to revamp the hockey turf at the complex. Now, he is preparing a draft to establish a sports university offering full-time sports management courses at Balewadi.

When will sports resume in Maharashtra?

We will wait for government orders on this one. Pune and Mumbai are sensitive zones but once government permits we will start sports activities in other districts. All activities will be conducted according to guidelines issued by the Sports Authority of India.

We have worked on the framework of how sports will be conducted. Our top state athletes will resume practice as soon as an order is issued.

What about activities at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex?

Action at the Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex will begin later than all the other centres. We will not rust to any activity there as it is a Covid-19 care centre.

How do you view sports during the ongoing pandemic?

I am eagerly waiting for the resumption of sports activities in the state. The health of our athletes is our top priority and we cannot risk it in any situation. The wait is frustrating for us and our sports personnel but we will cope with it as we don’t have any other option. We will follow state government guidelines, maintaining patience is the key at the moment.

What are your views in turning the stadium into a quarantine centre?

We have given five buildings of the Balewadi hostel, badminton hall and boxing hall for quarantine centres to the PMC and PCMC, if they want more we will provide it to them in the future.

What is the budget for the hockey stadium and who has sponsored it?

The stadium got funding from the Government of India under the flagship ‘Khelo India’ program. The hockey astro turf is worth ~4,09,05,220 while the change room cost is ~81,83,675. In the second phase, we will develop seating arrangements.

What other state sports complexes will fall under the Khelo India flagship program?

Balewadi sports complex and complexes in Akola and Nagpur will be converted into state-level Khelo India centres where different games will be practiced. In Balewadi, there will be a focus on judo, gymnastics and athletics. Akola will focus on boxing and Nagpur on athletics.