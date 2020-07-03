Sections
State will have to borrow money to pay salaries next month: Minister

In view of the fund crunch caused by the Covid-19 crisis, salaries of Maharashtra government employees are likely to be delayed further next month as the state plans to borrow...

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 00:25 IST

By Yogesh Joshi,

In view of the fund crunch caused by the Covid-19 crisis, salaries of Maharashtra government employees are likely to be delayed further next month as the state plans to borrow money, according to Vijay Wadettiwar, Maharashtra minister for relief and rehabilitation

“The situation is such that we will have to borrow money to pay salaries of state government employees next month. While we will not delay or deduct salaries of those fighting on the frontlines in the crisis, other employees may have to face a delay in getting payment,” said Wadettiwar, during a press conference on Thursday.

The minister said state has not received any funds from the Centre, which according to him, has aggravated the situation.

“We have not received any funds from the Centre. If someone is saying otherwise, he is betraying the state,” said the minister, an apparent reference to former chief minister and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, who had earlier said the Central government is helping Maharashtra in all possible ways.



Earlier on Monday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar also hinted that the state may have to raise funds in the form of loans to pay salaries of state employees as Maharashtra’s revenue has badly been impacted owing to a drastic fall in economic activities caused by the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Wadettiwar said enough funds have been given to Pune-based training institute SARTHI (Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), a non-profit government body for research, policy advocacy and training for socio-economic and education development of Maratha and Kunbi-Maratha communities.

Maratha outfits have recently alleged that state government is apathetic towards SARTHI and wants to close it down. Responding to allegations, the minister said a section wants to bring in politics, although he would not name it and comment further.

“Although the state government’s revenue has been hit due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, we have given required funds to SARTHI and the institute will continue to function in the future. Some social organisations had claimed that the institute did not have enough funds to function and these claims were baseless and there is no question of closing it down,” he said.

