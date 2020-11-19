Stripped hyena falls into open well in Otur village, rescued by Maha forest dept, wildlife SOS team

The striped hyena is the only hyena species that is found in the Indian subcontinent and are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. (HT PHOTO)

Members of the Maharashtra forest department and Wildlife SOS team rescued a five-year-old male striped hyena from 15 feet well in Ane village, Otur, taluka Junnar, Pune district, on Tuesday (November 17).

Junnar Taluka has more than 200 hyenas in the area. Hyenas are seen as dangerous animals and they are widely misrepresented in culture, folklore and even in movies. The striped hyena is the only hyena species that is found in the Indian subcontinent and are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Their estimated populations are under 10,000 and are classified as ‘Near Threatened’ in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list.

Yogesh Ghodake, range forest officer, Otur, said, “This striped hyena was foraging in the night, when he fell into an open well. It was the local farmers who alerted us, thus with the help of four-member rescue team operating out of Wildlife SOS run Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar to assist, we began rescue operations.”

“This hyena was probably in search of food, especially any cattle, sheep or goat. They tend to be near human settlements, like agriculture fields which are often their hiding place,” he said.

The villagers who have been trained by Wildlife SOS and the Forest Department in conflict mitigation and awareness workshops, cordoned off the area for the team to conduct the rescue operation.

Ghodake added that after a quick assessment of the situation, a trap cage with food bait was lowered into the nearly 15 feet deep well to lure the hyena into a trap cage.

“Once safely inside, the team carefully lifted the cage out and they conducted a detailed on-site medical examination of the hyena, following which it was released back in the wild,” he said.

“The animals trapped in such situations are already stressed so ensuring their safety and comfort is our priority. Open wells are a common threat to wildlife around villages, and our teams are vigilant constantly to provide any assistance when it comes to rescuing animals in distress,” he further added.

Nikhil Bangar, wildlife veterinary officer, Wildlife SOS, said, “The male hyena was about five-year-old and did not sustain any severe injuries from the fall. We provided topical treatment for minor abrasions on the face and limbs before the animal was released back into the wild.”

Major threats to hyenas in India include man-animal conflict, poisoning, habitat destruction, hunting and poaching for body parts.

“Their skin is illegally traded and body parts are used in traditional medicine. The striped hyena is an underrated species that deserves more conservation attention as the survival of this species is crucial for the survival of a healthy, well-balanced ecosystem. Therefore, it is imperative to educate the local communities about conservation ethics and to inspire them to coexist with the wildlife that lives in close proximity to human settlements,” said Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS.