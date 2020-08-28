Sections
Home / Pune News / Structural audit on all projects by developers who constructed Tarique Garden

Structural audit on all projects by developers who constructed Tarique Garden

The Raigad district administration has ordered to conduct a structural audit on all projects developed by Kohinoor real estate developers, the construction firm which constructed...

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 21:20 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

The Raigad district administration has ordered to conduct a structural audit on all projects developed by Kohinoor real estate developers, the construction firm which constructed the Tarique Garden building in Mahad that collapsed on Monday.

In addition, the Mahad municipal council issued orders for structural audit and subsequent repairs to 18 dilapidated building structures in the area. The audit order has been issued in the backdrop of the death of 16 persons in the building collapse incident on August 24, 2020.

The Mahad police have booked five persons as accused in the case along with the developer on charges of using substandard construction material and negligence. Besides, the district administration has issued directions to all chief executive officers (CEOs) of its 15 municipal councils to take necessary action in connection with old and dilapidated buildings in their jurisdiction by way of structural audit and visual inspection.

Raigad district collector Nidhi Chaudhari said, “We have ordered a structural audit and visual inspection of all the old and dilapidated buildings numbering 500 and more in the entire district. It will be done by external auditors and notices of evacuation will be sent in case there is an imminent danger of collapse.”



According to Chaudhari, if there is no danger then structural audit reports of the respective buildings have to be submitted by the CEOs to the government.

“Through visual inspection and safety audits, it becomes easy to go deep into the study of the building columns for safety analysis. For old and dilapidated buildings, as a practice, we do evacuation in monsoon and even demolition is carried out if there is a threat to the lives of the people,” she said.

Based on the order, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has written a letter to the town planning and City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to conduct an audit of all projects by Kohinoor Developers with special focus on the structural stability of the buildings.

In addition, if any violations are found, the PMC will take strict and necessary action at the earliest and file a compliance report to the administration.

Meanwhile, the Mahad municipal council has been moving at frenetic speed issuing notices to the residential societies seeking details on the structural stability of the buildings. The municipal council area with a population of around 30,000 has around 200 residential co-operative housing societies in its jurisdiction.

