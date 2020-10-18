Sections
Home / Pune News / Student dies by suicide in Kondhwa

Student dies by suicide in Kondhwa

The teen was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead immediately

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 17:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

A case of accidental death was recorded at Kondhwa police station on Saturday (Getty Images)

An 18-year-old student died by suicide in Kondhwa on Saturday. The parents of the student have not yet recorded their statements to the police.

The teen was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead immediately. The boy was a Class 12 student at a well-known school in Pune Camp.

“We have filed a case. The parents are not in a state to record a statement so we cannot confirm the reason,” said senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Kondhwa police station.

A case of accidental death was recorded at Kondhwa police station on Saturday.

