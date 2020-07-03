Student unions support campaign against draft EIA 2020 led by Pune-based Anjali Dalmia

Sections
The #stopEIA2020 campaign has started against the draft environmental impact assessment (EIA) notification issued by the Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change in March

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 16:18 IST

By Prachi Bari, Hinudstan Times Pune

Pune-based 20-year old environmentalist Anjali Dalmia. (HT PHOTO)

At least 60 student unions and 400 students have come in solidarity with the #stopEIA2020 campaign, led by city-based 20-year old environmentalist Anjali Dalmia.

The #stopEIA2020 campaign has started against the draft environmental impact assessment (EIA) notification issued by the Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in March.

EIA is the process of examining whether a given project is likely to have impacts on the environment. The draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2020, which if put into force will replace the EIA Notification of 2006 for all future industrial projects.

According to Dalmia the EIA 2020 draft will have drastic ecological impacts and will leave irreversible damage to the ecological resources.



“Clearing of large forests for projects like coal mining, pharmaceuticals, dams and other industries, without detailed environmental clearance or assessment studies (as seen in the Vizag gas leak and etalin hydropower project), will severely affect the balance of the earth,” said Dalmia.

“Mining is one of the activities that will become more widespread with the new EIA amendment as the validity for environmental clearances have increased for the industry,” she further added.

The members of the campaign have also written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi through an email on June 28 after lack of response from Prakash Javadekar, union minister for environment, forest and climate change.

