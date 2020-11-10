Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Students’ association steps in after tech issues plague SPPU re-exam

Students’ association steps in after tech issues plague SPPU re-exam

The association is collecting data of such students through a Google form and has demanded to conduct the exams for these students again

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 16:20 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Hindustan Times Pune

The SPPU started its final year exams for 3,300 subjects for which 2.5 lakh students enrolled.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) conducted a reexamination for around 40,000 students from November 5 to 7 who couldn’t appear for the regular exams.

However, only half of these students could appear for re exams due to tech glitches and other issues, so now the Maharashtra Students Welfare Association (MSWA) has come forward to help these students. The association is collecting data of such students through a Google form and has demanded to conduct the exams for these students again.

“We’ve got hundreds of complaints from various department students about the re-examination that due to technical glitches they couldn’t appear or complete the exams. So we decided to collect the data of such students we made a Google form and within few hours hundreds of students raised their complaints. We will now forward all these issues and errors students faced to SPPU examination department,” said Vaibhav Edke, president, MSWA.

From October 12, the SPPU started its final year exams for 3,300 subjects for which 2.5 lakh students enrolled. From the first day both online and offline students were facing a lot of issues while appearing for the exam. For the offline exams 113 centers were identified where the physical exams were conducted in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. These exams were of 50 marks with multiple choice questions (MCQ) for a duration of one hour.

While for all those students who couldn’t attend the exams in the first regular schedule due to any reasons were allowed to reappear for the exam from November 5 to 7. But this time the exams were conducted only in the online mode where students complained of tech issues.

“There won’t be any exams again for the students those who have missed the exam in the re-examination. Now the students who didn’t appear for the exams can give the exams in the next schedule of exams which will be held in January now. While we are now preparing for the backlog students exams which are scheduled in the month of December. Also, the results of the exams conducted are being declared by our department now,” said Mahesh Kakade, director of the board of examination and evaluation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Nov 10, 2020 17:32 IST
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Nov 10, 2020 17:26 IST
Bihar Live: Tejasvi Surya congratulates PM Modi ahead of results
Nov 10, 2020 17:31 IST
Finance minister asks banks to ensure all accounts are linked with Aadhaar by March 2021
Nov 10, 2020 17:46 IST

latest news

Himachal to go Haryana way on job quota for local youngsters
Nov 10, 2020 17:47 IST
BJP wins Sira assembly seat in Karnataka for first time
Nov 10, 2020 17:46 IST
A cut above the rest, Chop Shop reinvents the barbershop in Kochi
Nov 10, 2020 17:46 IST
Improve efforts to integrate family caregivers into healthcare teams: Study
Nov 10, 2020 17:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.