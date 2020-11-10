Students’ association steps in after tech issues plague SPPU re-exam

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) conducted a reexamination for around 40,000 students from November 5 to 7 who couldn’t appear for the regular exams.

However, only half of these students could appear for re exams due to tech glitches and other issues, so now the Maharashtra Students Welfare Association (MSWA) has come forward to help these students. The association is collecting data of such students through a Google form and has demanded to conduct the exams for these students again.

“We’ve got hundreds of complaints from various department students about the re-examination that due to technical glitches they couldn’t appear or complete the exams. So we decided to collect the data of such students we made a Google form and within few hours hundreds of students raised their complaints. We will now forward all these issues and errors students faced to SPPU examination department,” said Vaibhav Edke, president, MSWA.

From October 12, the SPPU started its final year exams for 3,300 subjects for which 2.5 lakh students enrolled. From the first day both online and offline students were facing a lot of issues while appearing for the exam. For the offline exams 113 centers were identified where the physical exams were conducted in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. These exams were of 50 marks with multiple choice questions (MCQ) for a duration of one hour.

While for all those students who couldn’t attend the exams in the first regular schedule due to any reasons were allowed to reappear for the exam from November 5 to 7. But this time the exams were conducted only in the online mode where students complained of tech issues.

“There won’t be any exams again for the students those who have missed the exam in the re-examination. Now the students who didn’t appear for the exams can give the exams in the next schedule of exams which will be held in January now. While we are now preparing for the backlog students exams which are scheduled in the month of December. Also, the results of the exams conducted are being declared by our department now,” said Mahesh Kakade, director of the board of examination and evaluation.