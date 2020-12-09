Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Submit report of metro extension routes: Pumta

Submit report of metro extension routes: Pumta

Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (Pumta) has instructed the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority...

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 21:06 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (Pumta) has instructed the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to prepare detailed plans for various metro extension routes in Pune region.

Saurabh Rao, head, Pumta, and divisional commissioner, on Wednesday, held a meeting with the members and discussed various transport-related projects.

Rao instructed them to submit the report for metro extension between Chandani chowk and Hinjewadi, Wagholi to Hinjewadi, Hinjewadi to Chakan and Chandani chowk to Wagholi, said, civic officials.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar; Pimpri-Chinchwad commissioner Shravan Hardikar; Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) managing director Rajendra Jagtap; Smart City’s chief executive officer Sanjay Kolte and Maha-Metro’s director Ramnath Subramaniam were present for the meeting.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Impressed’: Foreign envoys laud India’s Covid-19 vaccine progress
Dec 09, 2020 19:55 IST
If farmers don’t stand up today, they’ll be silenced forever: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 09, 2020 20:10 IST
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Dec 09, 2020 17:45 IST
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
Dec 09, 2020 18:39 IST

latest news

J&K logs 6 deaths, 369 fresh virus infections
Dec 09, 2020 21:21 IST
Roshni land scam: Ex-MLA Pathania’s late father, grandfather on list of beneficiaries
Dec 09, 2020 21:18 IST
J&K tourism department begins winter sports activities at Gulmarg
Dec 09, 2020 21:17 IST
IIT Mandi researchers propose technique to generate electricity from floor tiles
Dec 09, 2020 21:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.