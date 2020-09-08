Sections
Supply 80% of available oxygen for medical use: district admin to manufacturers

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh held a meeting with manufacturers and suppliers

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 17:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Pune district administration on Monday asked manufacturers to supply 80 per cent oxygen for medical use. (REUTERS)

Considering the shortage of oxygen supply given the rising number of Covid-19 cases, Pune district administration on Monday asked manufacturers to supply 80 per cent oxygen for medical use.

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh held a meeting with manufacturers and suppliers in which he asked them to reserve only 20 per cent supply for industries.

The decision came days after deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said the state government has decided 50 per cent of the oxygen production in the state be reserved for medical use in view of the pandemic.

“As the Covid-19 cases are rising in Pune, there is a growing demand for oxygen from hospitals for critical patients. To ensure adequate supply to them, I have asked manufacturers and suppliers to reserve 80 per cent oxygen supply for medical use,” said Deshmukh.



As on Sunday, Pune district progressive positive tally of Covid positive cases stood at 1,99,303 with 4429 deaths.

