Swach makes alternate arrangements for garbage collection in Aundh Bopodi, Ghole road

The waste collection system of Pune Municipal Corporation has suffered a disruption in some localities due to the Covid-19 lockdown in Pune city.

Nearly 45% of the conservancy staff lives in the Patil Estate slums in Shivajinagar which is one of the hotspots with a high number of Covid-19 positive cases.

Since these waste-pickers cannot move out of their areas, the localities affected are those under the Aundh and Ghole road ward office.

Priya Kathuria, manager operations, Swach cooperative said the Swach staff will assist the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in assigning alternative collection system through PMC vehicles as far as possible.

“PMC and Swach are working together to ensure the inconvenience caused to the citizens is minimized,” she said.

“We have a total of 303 wastepickers out of which 140 are from Patil Estate, covering from Bopodi to Balewadi, servicing 36,000 households , and 250 Swach members out of which 108 are from Patil Estate servicing 16,080 households in the Ghole road ward,” she said.

She said waste is now being collected alternate days, with the help of Ghanta Gadi, and where the Ghanta Gadi cannot reach, ragpickers on duty are doubling their duties of collecting garbage. “It has been only two days that this system in place,” she added.

Residents have been advised to compost their biodegradable waste at home, so that delays or disruptions will not cause too much inconvenience to the citizens.