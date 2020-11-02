Sections
Tea-stall owner shot at, injured by three unidentified men

The three men are suspected to be around 19-20 years of age each, according to the police

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 17:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science. (Getty Images)

A tea stall owner was shot at thrice by three men who arrived near his stall on a motorbike in Velha, on Sunday morning.

The injured man has been identified as Vilas Natu Borge (42), a resident of Dapode village, where the incident took place.

The three men are suspected to be around 19-20 years of age each, according to the police. The three were wearing masks which concealed their faces, according to the police.

They fired three shots from a revolver and one of the three shots misfired while two hit Borge in the chest.

“The reason for the shooting is not yet known. They did not order tea or anything. The injured underwent a surgery and is still unconscious and these three are on the run,” said senior police inspector Padmakar Ghanwat of local crime branch of Pune rural police who visited the spot.

A case under relevant Section 307 (attempted murder), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Arms Act has been registered at Velha police station.

