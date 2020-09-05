Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / Teachers take classes to students’ homes at Kalamshet village in Mulshi taluka

Teachers take classes to students’ homes at Kalamshet village in Mulshi taluka

Students should not miss out on classes amid the pandemic and all students have the right to education, be it the city or rural areas, says Sanjeev Bagul, principal, Zilla Parishad school who has undertaken a new initiative to provide education to students at the doorstep

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 16:22 IST

By Pratham Gokhale, Hindustan Times Pune

Sanjeev Bagul, principal of Zila Parishad school teaches and supervises students in a class held in a veranda of the tribal colony on the eve of Teacher's Day at Kalamshet village in Mulshi Taluka in Pune, India, on Friday, September 4, 2020. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Virtual classes are the new normal these, but online classes are out of bounds for children in rural areas. This has not stopped the teachers of Zilla Parishad school, Kalamshet village in Mulshi taluka to provide education to children.

Sanjeev Bagul, principal, Zilla Parishad school had his colleagues have undertaken a new initiative to provide education to students at the doorstep.

Considering the inability of parents to buy expensive smartphones or laptops due to minimal income, network issues, electricity issues, and others, Bagul and his colleague Anil Rathod, assistant teacher of Zila Parishad school, appointed two volunteers Shital Sonawane and Sachin Akare who go home to teach students.

“Students should not miss out on classes amid the pandemic and all students have the right to education, be it the city or rural areas,” he said.



Sonawane visits the houses of students and teaches each student individually. She has a total number of five students to teach and each student attends class at his/her home on alternate days.

Sushmita Sontakke, a first standard student gets her lessons from Sonawane in a nursery where her parents Savita and Mahendra work and take care of the premise. On the other hand, Akare goes to a tribal colony near the Kalamshet village. Ten students including girls and boys from class first to fourth gather at a veranda in the tribal colony. Students are asked to wear masks and sanitize their hands before starting the class.

Bagul, who came up with this idea of keeping his students connected with the education in the pandemic, has recently provided tablet phones to the students with educational applications installed in it through the help of an NGO.

Bagul along with Rathod visit students’ homes twice in a week and teach, supervise, and get insights from students and volunteers.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China defence ministers agree to give peace a chance but PLA build-up in Ladakh continues
Sep 05, 2020 17:19 IST
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Sep 05, 2020 17:51 IST
Andhra Pradesh retains top position in ease of doing business 2019 ranking
Sep 05, 2020 17:53 IST
Showik remanded to NCB custody, to be confronted with Rhea Chakraborty tomorrow
Sep 05, 2020 16:43 IST

latest news

‘Govt recruitments to continue’: Finance Ministry clarifies order banning creation of new posts
Sep 05, 2020 18:08 IST
Toddler killed in shootout between vehicles in US
Sep 05, 2020 18:07 IST
I’m Thinking of Ending Things review: Netflix film will haunt you for days
Sep 05, 2020 18:04 IST
AP tops the list of states in business reforms action plan (BRAP), Telangana on third spot
Sep 05, 2020 18:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.