Techie shares intimate videos of friend, booked

A 40-year-old IT engineer was booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for shooting and sharing illicit videos of his former live-in partner, after she stopped living with him for lying about a previous marriage.

The police are on the lookout for the 40-year-old who sent the illicit video that was shot without the complainant’s knowledge, according to the complaint lodged by the 38-year-old woman.

The woman decided to quit her job after the accused sent the video to her boss through a social media platform on September 5, according to the 38-year-old complainant. “He stopped working in the company where he was employed around five to six months ago, from what we know so far. He went to his native place in Alwar, Rajasthan. We will be sending teams there to find him,” said senior police inspector Vivek Muglikar of Wakad police station who is investigating the case.

The complainant met the man in 2016 when they were working at an MNC in Hinjewadi, according to the complaint. When they entered into a relationship, the woman was allegedly led to believe that the man was undergoing a divorce procedure with his earlier wife. However, the complainant told the police that she later found that he had not initiated the divorce procedure with his wife and had made false promises of marriage to her.

In 2017, she moved to Australia for a year and the man started threatening her into sending him money while she was there. Through multiple transactions between April 20, 2018 and July 25, 2018, the woman allegedly gave Rs 5 lakh to the man.

When she returned to India, she first took a job at a company located in Wagholi and then moved to a house in Wakad in 2019. The man allegedly found her addresses, went to her house where he verbally abused and beat her up in 2019 when she had lodged a complaint against the 40-year-old at Wakad police station.

She approached the police again on Friday with the complaint of the man sending her threats through social media platforms and sending her video to her manager.

A case under Sections 354(a), 354(c), 384, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(e), 67, and 67(a) of Information Technology Act was registered at Wakad police station.