Teeing off in post-Covid era is all about staying at par with course SOPs in Pune

The coronavirus pandemic is showing no signs of relenting even after six months of precautions and lockdown. Sportspersons have been hit the worst with many unable to practice due to closure of sports arenas. With unlock phasing in the country, sport is seeing a dynamic change from no fans to no contact sports as of now. However, the city has seen tennis and golf tee up to the Covid challenge and start the games with safety on the mind.

The Poona club golf course restarted its operations on August 5 keeping on par with all Covid-19 safety measures with strict standard operating procedures. The start was staggered as golfers trickled in and rules were put in place to make sure, its a smooth drive down the long course for the club.

Only 50 golfers have been allowed inside the course at the club which boasts of almost 500 members. Sanitisation at the entry/exit, three-balls to tee off at an interval of 15 minutes and only forecaddies (caddies who are course, ahead of the players to keep a track of the balls) allowed are some of the new measures put in place by the golf course management. Maintaining social distance and using sanitisers frequently are now looked at habits, golfers have to develop.

“Course is open for members only and one is only allowed after following all the SOPs. Strict measures have been taken by our committee and in one month, all the things have been progressing smoothly,” explained Santosh Datta, Rules and Discipline Chairman of the Poona club golf course.

Santosh Datta, Rules and Discipline Chairman of the Poona club golf course. ( Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO )

One on one coaching had been halted at the course but resumed from September 12. As of now, no guest players are allowed on the course.

Along with being a competitive sport, golf courses have always been a place to socialise and catch up with friends, however, in the post-Covid era, this has changed. “All clinics, tournaments, banquets and gatherings have been suspended and gathering of more than four persons at any place has is prohibited,” reads the screens constantly displaying all the SOPs in place at the course.

“Most of the golf courses, even in Mumbai and Delhi, are following the SOPs which we brought in place. Many guest players are seeking permission to start playing here, but we have not agreed on that front yet,” said Swastik Sirsikar, Golf Captain of the Poona club golf course.

Radhika Kanitkar Tulpule, a former tennis player and also a regular at the golf course, is extremely happy with the way the club house has been renovated and the course is maintained.

“I have been to course since it restarted and it has been maintained really well. Sirsikar and president of the course Rahul Dhole Patil managed to keep the course up to par even during Covid-19,” added Tulpule.

A view of the new club house of Poona club golf course in Pune, India, on Sunday, September 13, 2020. ( Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO )

Standard Operating Procedures at golf courses

The Poona Club Golf Course, Yerawada, is implementing a two-phase plan to open up the golf course keeping in mind all Covid-19 precautions

First phase (August 5- September 11)

Caddies were not allowed in the first phase

All practice areas were not operational, except box nets

Second phase (From September 12)

Only limited number of caddies allowed to foresee the balls

Coaching on one-on-one basis is allowed

Maximum four players are allowed to practice on chipping and putting area

Golfers at the course

Only 3-ball allowed to tee off at a time (four-balls allowed in second phase)

Maximum 50 golfers are permitted on the course at any given time

Tee offs will be at an interval of 15 minutes

Only one player allowed in one cart

Players to carry their own personal sanitisers for the club grips and balls

Golfers at the entry

Use sanitser to wash hands at entry points

Body temperature check will be carried out at the entry point

Sanitise the golf bags and trolleys before and after the game

Caddies’ corner

At least 200 caddies are dependent on the Poona Club for their daily earnings and ever since the lockdown started, Poona club management distributes ration packets to all the caddies every 15 days.

“Although we don’t appoint caddies officially, they earn their livelihood from the golf course, so the course management decided to support them. Now, we have allowed fore caddies at our golf course,” said Swastik Sirsikar, Golf Captain, Poona Club Golf Course, Yerawada.

“The management is supporting us wholeheartedly till date. I am a fore caddie right now and I miss my conversation with the golfers, which is not allowed now. Most caddies are still connected with golf and a few others joined different professions to earn a living,” said Amir Khan, caddie at the Poona Club Golf Course, Yerawada, over the last 18 years.

Amir Khan a caddie at Poona golf course. ( Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO )

Golfers say

Kumar Chandragupta, golfer

I continued to follow my golf exercises and practiced golf swings during the lockdown. When I came in first, I only played 9 holes as I was tired, today I played all the 18 holes as it takes time to get back into the habit of playing 18 holes.

Nalin Mheta, golfer

Golf course opened in very good condition and it is very well managed. Since we cannot have personal caddies, we get tired early and carry our own trolley.

Nalin Mehta a golfer poses for a picture at Poona golf course. ( Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO )