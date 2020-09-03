Sections
Teenager held in Pune for luring, robbing man on gay dating app

A victim was robbed of Rs81,000 by the accused he met on a gay dating app and three other men

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The victim was allegedly beaten up with wooden rods and threatened by the accused of circulating his video in a compromising position. (Getty Images/Representative Photo)

A 18-year-old teenager was arrested on Tuesday for luring and robbing a 34-year-old man through a gay dating app.

The arrested accused has been identified as Jatin Santosh Pawar (18), a resident of Mahadevnagar, Charwada chowk, Majri, Hadapsar, according to a statement issued by Unit 1 of Pune police crime branch.

A victim was robbed of Rs81,000 by the accused he met on a gay dating app and three other men. The incident happened in the morning hours of August 9 in a flat in DSK Vishwa in Chavan Bagh area near Nanded phata, according to the complainant.

The police are now on a lookout for three others in the case.



The victim was allegedly beaten up with wooden rods and threatened by the accused of circulating his video in a compromising position.

A case under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sinhgad road police station on August 30.

While patrolling the area in the jurisdiction of Sinhgad road police station, the crime branch officials learned that Pawar was expected at a tea stall in Upper Indiranagar, according to the statement. A team was set and he was arrested.

“Upon interrogation, he confessed to having planned the robbery with an accomplice Mahesh Varbhuvan and two others. He also agreed to have been the main conspirator in the case,” read a part of the statement.

