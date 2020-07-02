Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis

Sections
Updated: Jul 02, 2020 16:10 IST

By Yogesh Joshi, Hindustan Times Pune

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi at Pandharpur, on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray prayed for a “miracle” to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic crisis during a mahapuja of Lord Vitthal at Pandharpur, on Ashadhi Ekadashi, on Wednesday.

Every Ashadhi Ekadashi, an 11th lunar day of Ashadha month which is considered auspicious, incumbent chief minister offers mahapuja at Lord Vitthal Temple.

Thackeray said human beings have now given up as there are no medicines to cure the virus.

“To overcome the Covid-19 crisis, I prayed to Mauli (Lord Vitthal) that we want to see a miracle. Show us a miracle. Human beings have given up,” said Thackeray after he performed a ‘’mahapuja’’ at 2 am along with wife Rashmi.



“We have not been able to come up with medicines so far. How to go with day-to-day activities by covering the mouth with a strip of cloth,” he said.

This year, doing away from tradition, a handful of warkaries (devotees) came to Pandharpur with ‘padukas’ (holy footprints) of saint-poets Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram as state authorities banned annual pilgrimage in view of the pandemic.

To prevent people from visiting temple town, Solapur district administration has imposed curfew in Pandharpur since Tuesday.

Collector Milind Shambharkar issued an order bringing restrictions on people’s movement in and around Pandharpur town from 2 pm on June 30 to 12 night on July 2 under the Disaster Management Act.

