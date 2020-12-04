The stretch is built on the land owned by MIT: Karad

Sections
Dr Vishwanath Karad, founder president and director general, World Peace Centre (Alandi) MAEER’s MIT, Pune, tells Prachi Bari the reason behind building the road on Vetal...

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 20:22 IST

By Prachi Bari, Hindustan Times Pune

Dr Vishwanath Karad, founder president and director general, World Peace Centre (Alandi) MAEER’s MIT, Pune, tells Prachi Bari the reason behind building the road on Vetal tekdi slope that is facing opposition from neighbourhood residents. Karad says that the stretch will help students and public walk up the road and it has no commercial purpose.

What are you building on the Vetal hill slope?

We are building an alternative road for students and public to reach the top of the hill. The stretch is built on the land owned by MIT and we are doing it from our budget, so no reason for permission arises.

What is the reason for building this alternative road?

Our campus has over 15,000 to 20,000 students and, over the years, the main road has become crowded and traffic congested with cases of accidents being reported. This alternative road will ease traffic on the main stretch and can be used by both students and public to walk up the hill.

PMC states that this road on hill slope is illegal and residents have raised objection?

It is unfortunate that our institution is being pulled into shaming and bad names. I think there seems to be vested interest of some political parties to create this kind of stir. MIT has 28 acre in yellow zone and almost 25 acres in green zones, including hill slope. We want to build a road which is of no commercial value, but for public interest.

Have you applied for permissions and why build one now?

We have already submitted a letter of intent of building a road leading to the Vishwashanti hill atop, where since 1996 we have build a small meditation temple. In 1995, there was a plan to build a Vishwashanti park where we had planted several trees, but due to technical problems and shortage of funds, we had to put the project on hold. Now that we have the funds, we want to complete the project.

