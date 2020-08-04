Those above 55 years and with comorbidities comprise 78% of total Covid deaths in Pune

Sections
Updated: Aug 04, 2020 16:38 IST

By Steffy Thevar, Hindustan Times Pune

Medical staff of Sassoon hospital walk in PPE kits at the hospital. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Of the total Covid-19 positive patients reported in the city, only 25 per cent were people with comorbidities or above the age group of 50 years, however, this vulnerable group constitutes at least 78 per cent of the total virus deaths, according to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) data.

As per the PMC data, of the 51,738 progressive positives reported till July 29, only 25.48 per cent or 13,183 belonged to the vulnerable group of those suffering from comorbidities or those above the age group of 50 years.

The most common comorbidities are diabetes, hypertension, obesity and kidney ailments.

However, of the total 78.70 per cent of the deaths reported due to Covid-19, were from the above group. Despite low infectivity among the group, the case fatality rate is too high, say officials.



Dr Bhagwan Pawar, the district health officer, said, “Maybe due to awareness among the public about the spread of the virus among people with comorbidities or above 50 years of age many people stayed indoors, so the infection rate among this population is less.”

“But for such patients once infected, it is hard to recover,” he added.

Dr Sanjay Dabhade, a member of Jan Aarogya Manch, said, “It is true that those with co-morbidities or in the vulnerable age group are seen to take more precaution and so the infectivity rate in this group is less. It could be that the so-called healthier population who are young or do not have any reported co-morbidities are acting as carriers of the virus and spreading it to their close contacts.”

“It is also a global truth that the case fatality rate among those infected in this vulnerable group is high,” he said.

