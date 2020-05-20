Sections
Home / Pune News / Three arrested for killing man, dumping body in Indrayani river

Three arrested for killing man, dumping body in Indrayani river

Updated: May 20, 2020 16:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Three men were arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch officials on Monday for allegedly killing a man and dumping his body in the Indrayani river.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Ramrao Marajkole, 35, a resident of Antargaon Paluti, in Ralegaon area of Yavatmal, according to the police.

The three arrested were identified as Aniket alias Tiger Babarao Shinde, 19, Pavan Kisan Borole, 26, both residents of Dehugaon, and Mahendra Vijay Mane, 38, a resident of Gawali nagar in Bhosari.

The information about three of the four accused was received by the assistant police inspector Ram Gomare and police naik Dattatray Bansode of Unit 5.



The three were arrested from Sangurdi phata area of Dehuroad. The accused refused to co-operate with the police initially, according to a statement issued by Unit 5 of Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch. However, upon interrogation, Shinde revealed that they had worked with another man identified as Sachin.

They all lived in the fields near the Indrayani river and had gotten into a fight about alcohol last Thursday afternoon. The fight turned violent on Friday evening and around midnight on Friday, they had beaten the deceased man to death. They tied his limbs together before attaching a sack of rocks to his body and dumping it in the Indrayani river.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian penal code was registered at the Dehuroad police station.

