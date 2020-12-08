Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Three arrested for planning dacoity at a petrol pump in Kothrud

Three arrested for planning dacoity at a petrol pump in Kothrud

PUNE: Three men were arrested on Monday while their three accomplices escaped after their dacoity attempt at a petrol pump in Kothrud was foiled by the police. The arrested were...

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 20:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: Three men were arrested on Monday while their three accomplices escaped after their dacoity attempt at a petrol pump in Kothrud was foiled by the police.

The arrested were identified as Sameer Ankush Pasalkar (23) of Kelewadi in Kothrud, Pramod Baliram Sathe (29) of Balgudi in Mulshi and Hrushikesh Rajendra Thakur (21) of Matarwadi in Mulshi, according to the police.

“The six men were found by policemen of Kothrud police station around 10:15pm on Sunday on two motorbikes parked at an empty space near a petrol pump. On being apprehended by the police, the arrested trio who carried weapons confessed to have been planning a dacoity at a nearby Shell petrol pump. There three accomplices managed to flee taking advantage of the night,” said sub-inspector Santosh Patil of Kothrud police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity), 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 142, 37(1)(3)(135 of Maharashtra Police Act; Section 4(25) of Arms Act, and Section 7(1) of Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered at Kothrud police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Dec 08, 2020 19:28 IST
They did not let me go, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, counters police version on house arrest
Dec 08, 2020 19:57 IST
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Dec 08, 2020 20:10 IST
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
Dec 08, 2020 18:30 IST

latest news

Apeejay School, Pitampura, organises Annual Appreciation Day with all zeal
Dec 08, 2020 20:43 IST
‘I tried to really spin it up’: Swepson reveals how he tackled Kohli
Dec 08, 2020 20:44 IST
Morocco to use Chinese vaccine to kick off mass Covid-19 vaccinations
Dec 08, 2020 20:42 IST
Children learn more from storytelling than demonstrative activities
Dec 08, 2020 20:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.