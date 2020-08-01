Three arrested for robbery at Market Yard

Sections
Updated: Aug 01, 2020 21:09 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (West) of the Crime Branch on Saturday arrested three persons for robbery at Market Yard on July 29.

The arrested have been identified as Thapa alias Vikas Govind Kamble (21), a resident of Lohianagar; Mayur Suresh Jadhav (19), a resident of Janta Vasahat and Akshay Ramesh Navle (19), a resident Janta Vasahat.

On July 29, an offence of 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered at the Market Yard crime branch in which the accused had robbed complainant Sumatilal Ostwal of Rs 3.3 lakh.

Based on technical analysis and close circuit television (CCTV) footage analysis, crime branch sleuths - Ramesh Chaudhar, PSI Dattaji Mohite; head constable Uday Kalbhor, Sunil Chikhale, Ramesh Garud and driver Mohan Yelpalle under the guidance of DCP (crime) Bacchhan Singh arrested the accused.



According to the crime branch, a total recovery of Rs 3.63 lakh has been made, which includes cash worth Rs 2.88 lakh. Besides, one motorcycle used to commit the crime valued at Rs 75,000 has also been seized from the accused. Investigation is underway to establish the role of any other accused, and more victims of these accused. The accused have been handed over to the Market Yard police.

