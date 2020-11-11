Sections
Home / Pune News / Three killed in separate road accidents in Pune

Three killed in separate road accidents in Pune

Victims include two motorcyclists and a truck driver; a case under IPC and Motor Vehicle (MV) Act has been lodged against the truck driver

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 17:05 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a speeding truck grazed his bike at Manjri Budruk. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)

A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a speeding truck grazed his bike at Manjri Budruk. The deceased has been identified as Anil Ramprasad Rajbhar of Deepaknagar in Gopalkatti area of Manjri. The truck driver fled the spot. A case under IPC and Motor Vehicle (MV) Act has been lodged against the truck driver. Assistant police inspector Manoj Patil is investigating the case. Complaint was lodged by Suraj Dodimise (28) of Gadital in Hadapsar.

Shrikant Nivrutti Pawar (43) of Ambegaon Budruk died after his bike was knocked down by a speeding bus near Navale bridge on the Katraj-Dehu road bypass on Monday evening. According to the police, the luxury bus driver identified as Amresh Manohar Gunjte (30) of Bidar, Karnataka lost control over the wheels and mowed down the biker leading to his death. Gunjte has been arrested under Sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A truck driver was killed after his vehicle rammed into a truck parked along the Katraj-Dehu road bypass at Sutarwadi. According to Bharati Vidyapeeth police, the driver lost control over the wheels leading to the accident with the stationary truck. The deceased is a resident of Bhum- Paranda in Osmanabad district. A case related to rash and negligent driving has been lodged.

