Three techies from Pune drown off Anjarle beach in Dapoli

Three software engineers from Pune drowned off the Anjarle beach on Friday, located at a distance of 30km from Dapoli in Ratnagiri, the Dapoli police have said.

Three others were rescued by locals on Friday afternoon.

The victims were part of a 14-member group of tourists from Pune who had gone to the beach for a picnic along the coast Konkan, police said.

The group are employees of a private company and entered the sea around 10.30 am.

The three who were rescued were rushed to a hospital in the area and are currently being treated.

The deceased have been identified as Akshay Rakhlekar (25), Vikram Srivastava (24) and Manoj Gawande (24), while those who have been rescued have been identified as Rohit Palande and Nihal Chavan.

Dapoli police station incharge Rajendra Patil said, “Fourteen persons had come to Anjarli for a picnic. Some of them entered the water to swim. Six of them drowned as they could not fathom the depth. The others raised an alarm after which locals rushed to their help and rescued three of them.”

Inspector Patil added, “The victims are software engineers from the Concentrix company. Their bodies have been fished out and a case of accidental death has been lodged.”