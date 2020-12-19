Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Three techies from Pune drown off Anjarle beach in Dapoli

Three techies from Pune drown off Anjarle beach in Dapoli

Three others were rescued by locals on Friday afternoon.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 17:03 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

Three software engineers from Pune drowned off the Anjarle beach on Friday, located at a distance of 30km from Dapoli in Ratnagiri, the Dapoli police have said. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)

Three software engineers from Pune drowned off the Anjarle beach on Friday, located at a distance of 30km from Dapoli in Ratnagiri, the Dapoli police have said.

Three others were rescued by locals on Friday afternoon.

The victims were part of a 14-member group of tourists from Pune who had gone to the beach for a picnic along the coast Konkan, police said.

The group are employees of a private company and entered the sea around 10.30 am.



The three who were rescued were rushed to a hospital in the area and are currently being treated.

The deceased have been identified as Akshay Rakhlekar (25), Vikram Srivastava (24) and Manoj Gawande (24), while those who have been rescued have been identified as Rohit Palande and Nihal Chavan.

Dapoli police station incharge Rajendra Patil said, “Fourteen persons had come to Anjarli for a picnic. Some of them entered the water to swim. Six of them drowned as they could not fathom the depth. The others raised an alarm after which locals rushed to their help and rescued three of them.”

Inspector Patil added, “The victims are software engineers from the Concentrix company. Their bodies have been fished out and a case of accidental death has been lodged.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India is not weak, won’t tolerate any aggression’: Rajnath Singh
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
‘One big family’: What happened in key Congress meet
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Amit Shah does not understand the reality of West Bengal politics: TMC MP
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
Met Amit Shah in 2014 for the first time, recalls Suvendu
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

JNU to reopen for PhD scholars from Monday
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Cap on number of visitors to centrally-protected monuments lifted
by Deeksha Bhardwaj | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
‘India would expect more from Ajinkya Rahane in situations like this’
by hindustantimes.com
BJP ropes in cabinet ministers to win West Bengal
by Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.