Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Tourists defy safety norms, throng Sinhagad fort in Pune on weekend

Tourists defy safety norms, throng Sinhagad fort in Pune on weekend

The forest department officials, meanwhile, said they will start taking action against violators soon

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 16:03 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

The heavy traffic of four-wheelers forced the forest department to spot traffic some four kilometres before Sinhagad fort and upon clearance of congestion on the hilltop allowed the cars to proceed. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

As tourist places open its door for public after almost nine months (on December 8) people made a beeline at Sinhagad fort on weekend, however many were see flouting the Covid-19 safety norms.

Anil Hole, senior citizen, who had scaled the fort since early morning said, “I use to come with the morning group of trekkers but we had stopped coming here due to the restrictions. As the ban has been lifted, I decided to hit the trail and it is an enjoyable experience. However, I request the tourists to follow social distancing norms and wear a face mask as it is in their interest.

Aniruddha Pandit, a tourist who had come with his family, said, “The forest department is taking good steps and allowing a limited number of four-wheelers so that there is chaos at the peak of the fort.”

“I have come here to enjoy the scenic beauty of the fort after a long time,” he said.



Kailas Kulkarni, an avid trekker who works with a private firm said, “It was a refreshing and rejuvenating experience for us.”

The forest department officials, meanwhile, said they will start taking action against violators soon.

Deepak Pawar, range forest officer, said, “We will initiate action soon. The first three to four days are being utilised to spread awareness among masses. We will start taking action against those violating norms soon.”

The revellers had arrived in two and four-wheelers early in the morning (on Saturday). The heavy traffic of four-wheelers forced the forest department to spot traffic some four kilometres before Sinhagad fort and upon clearance of congestion on the hilltop allowed the cars to proceed.

However, the policemen meant to enforce discipline were completely missing from the site with the forest department and local villagers committee enforcing rules on its depleted strength of six persons and a few forest guards. The forest guards, however, provided necessary directions and assistance to the visitors with dedication and zeal.

Balasaheb Jiwade, forest guard, said, “We are taking all necessary steps at the fort. The village volunteers are assisting the forest department in smooth conduct of release of tourist cars so that there is no overcrowding. We have received a good response from the citizens and they are co-operating with the norms of the state government.”

Jiwade and four volunteers are manning the traffic at the entrance of Sinhagad fort.

Pawar said that policemen are summoned only when there is a very heavy rush of tourists and if there is traffic jam in the ghat section.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers tomorrow, urges AAP workers to do the same
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Niyati Singh
Senior Punjab cop resigns to support protesting farmers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
LIVE| Uttarakhand farmers supporting new laws meet agriculture minister Tomar
by hindustantimes.com
3 terrorists trapped on Mughal Road in Jammu, encounter on
by HT correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

YourSpace: Pune residents unite to protect Vetal tekdi
by Prachi Bari
TMC talks to disgruntled minister Rajib Banerjee, expels rebel Suvendu Adhikari’s aide
by Tanmay Chatterjee
News updates from Hindustan Times at 5pm: Senior Punjab cop resigns from job to support protesting farmers and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
Covid-19 vaccine will be free in Kerala: Thomas Isaac echoes CM
by Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.