Home / Pune News / Traffic movement restricted at old Pashan-Sus flyover in Pune

Traffic movement restricted at old Pashan-Sus flyover in Pune

Now, to commute from Pashan to Susgaon commuters must use the alternative route from the Hyundai showroom

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 17:46 IST

By Jigar Hindocha, Hindustan Times Pune

Commuters were still using the old flyover which has been partially demolished and further work is going on. (Ravindra Joshi/ HT PHOTO )

In order to speed up the construction work of the new Pashan-Sus Road flyover, the traffic movement from the old flyover has completely being put on halt and it has been diverted to an alternative route.

Now, to commute from Pashan to Susgaon commuters must use the alternative route from the Hyundai showroom, Sus road via Supreme HQ building to Nanawre subway, appealed Sudhir Hiremath, deputy commissioner police, traffic division, Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate.

Commuters were still using the old flyover which has been partially demolished and further work is going on. Although, the overall traffic is less due to the work from home initiative by IT companies in the area.

The new flyover will be constructed at the same place as the old one.



“Most of the people are using the old flyover even after we had placed signs to use alternative routes so now, we have decided to completely stop the movement,” said Sunil Dahiphale, police inspector, Hinjawadi, traffic unit.

The old flyover consists of a single lane from both the sides while the new flyover which will come in place will have two lanes on both ends.

“Due to a single lane, there was more congestion of traffic but after the new flyover will be in place, traffic movement will be managed in a much better way. The completion work of the new flyover will take at least six months,” said Dahiphale.

In order to connect the new flyover with the Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway, a 350-metre road will be constructed from the west side.

