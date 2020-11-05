Transgender beaten up by four; Pune police register case

A non-cognizable case was registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking a breach of peace), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Kondhwa police station. (Getty Images/Representative photo)

A 23-year-old transgender was beaten up by men, one of them a cross-dresser, in Kondhwa on Tuesday night. The city police have registered a non-cognizable case in the matter against four accused.

A complaint was lodged by Mehek who lives in Kondhwa and works as an investigator at National AIDS Research Institute (NARI), according to her.

“I have undergone sex reassignment surgery 3 months ago. They kicked me in the crotch, vandalised my vehicle, and broke my phone. One of them is a friend, who cross-dresses, called me and asked me if I wanted to hang out. I resisted but eventually went to meet her but she was present with these other men who beat me up and verbally abused me,” said the 23-year-old.

The accused allegedly were upset about the complainant not spending enough time with them. However, the complainant claimed that she could not do as they said due to her working hours and personal choice.

A non-cognizable case was registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking a breach of peace), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Kondhwa police station.