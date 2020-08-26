Sections
Home / Pune News / Transgender booked for abetment of transman’s suicide in Pune

Transgender booked for abetment of transman’s suicide in Pune

Victim was found dead in a house in Koyali area of Khed on August 6, according to the police.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 18:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Victim left a suicide note that allegedly named the two accused in it. The police claim that the decease accuses the two of mentally and physically torturing him. (AP (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))

A transwoman and her husband were booked by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for driving another transgender to suicide.

The deceased was identified Asavdhut Mohod (30). He was found dead in a house in Koyali area of Khed on August 6 around 12:30pm, according to the police.

The booked duo was identified as Sanchita Jitendra Patil alias Sandeep Girhe, and Jitendra Patil, both residents of Shirur.

Mohod left a suicide note that allegedly named the two accused in it. The police claim that Mohod accuses the two of mentally and physically torturing him.



“He had 3-4 partners who worked with him. In the note he has mentioned that the accused kept demanding money from him. The claims in the letter will be investigated,” said sub inspector Sachin Chavan of Alandi police station who is investigating the case.

Harihar Suresh Mohod (32), the deceased’s brother and resident of Bhatukali in Amravati, lodged the police complaint.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Alandi police station.

