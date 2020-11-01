Trekking now allowed in Pune district

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Sunday granted permission for people to go on treks, with certain norms in place, in Pune district. On Sunday, Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM) – apex state body for mountaineering, received the letter of permission from the district administration.

“We were in continuous discussion with the district collector and it paid off. I also appeal to people to follow all the norms before planning a trek,” said Umesh Zirpe, president, Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM).

November-January is considered as the best timing for trekking in Maharashtra.

According to the list of norms, not more than a group of 15 can travel together for the trek while each individual should get thermal screening done before the trek. If there is a larger group then it should be divided into small groups.

Mask is compulsory while trekking while all the social distancing norms laid down by the state government needs to be followed strictly. Kids below the age of 10 and senior citizens above the age of 65 have been prohibited from trekking.

People with cough and cold should not trek. Overnight trekking and stay is not allowed and trekkers have been told to carry their own food.

“If people are found flouting norms, action will be taken against the individual and permission of trekking will be cancelled till further orders,” added Zirpe.

Kolhapur district has also given permission to start treks recently.

“We had a meeting with Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM) and stakeholders and added some norms which is must for all who are planning to trek,” said Rajesh Deshmukh, district collector.