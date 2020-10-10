Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / Truck turns turtle on Pune-Mumbai expressway, driver dead

Truck turns turtle on Pune-Mumbai expressway, driver dead

A truck driver was killed on Saturday after the vehicle overturned near the recently demolished Amrutanjan bridge at Pune-Mumbai Expressway. It was going towards Mumbai and was...

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 19:07 IST

By Jigar Hindocha, Hindustan Times Pune

A truck driver was killed on Saturday after the vehicle overturned near the recently demolished Amrutanjan bridge at Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

It was going towards Mumbai and was loaded with sugar bags.

The deceased has been identified as Kumar Teli, who was sitting in the passenger seat, while Rahul Teli, helper, was driving the truck when the accident took place, said officials of the highway police.

“A helper of the truck who was driving the truck in the morning hours lost control while taking a turn. As the truck overturned, the driver came under it and died on the spot. The helper has sustained injuries,” said Jagdish Pardeshi, assistant police inspector, Highway Police, Dasturi.



“Accident rate has reduced on the expressway after the demolition of 190-year old bridge Amrutanjan Bridge. Earlier (before demolition) everyday heavy load vehicles used to face trouble, now it is not the same,” he said.

For a couple of hours, traffic from Pune going towards Mumbai faced problems due to the accident. The truck was put aside with the help of three crane machines.

“It was a fully loaded truck, we kept it on the side in the morning and displaced it from the location in the afternoon,” he said.

Before demolition of the bridge, there were only two lanes now there are three lanes which has improved traffic management, he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Gandhis, Shatrughan Sinha among Cong’s star campaigners for phase 1 of Bihar polls
Oct 10, 2020 19:21 IST
India test-fires 10 missiles in 35 days. It is not a coincidence
Oct 10, 2020 17:23 IST
Bhim Army chief challenges Yogi to prove allegations on caste violence
Oct 10, 2020 16:04 IST
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Krishna removes Prabhsimran to shock KXIP
Oct 10, 2020 19:16 IST

latest news

Anita Hassanandani is expecting first child with husband Rohit Reddy, watch
Oct 10, 2020 19:21 IST
This Maoist-turned-politician of Bihar has more cases against him than party chief Pappu Yadav
Oct 10, 2020 19:21 IST
Lockdown will be lifted completely in state by November: Health minister Tope
Oct 10, 2020 19:09 IST
Truck turns turtle on Pune-Mumbai expressway, driver dead
Oct 10, 2020 19:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.