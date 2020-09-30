Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / Two BJP leaders swerve party line to PMC oppose amnesty scheme

Two BJP leaders swerve party line to PMC oppose amnesty scheme

BJP leaders Ujwal Keskar and Suhas Joshi wrote a letter to the Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and objected to the civic body’s decision

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 16:39 IST

By Abhay Khairnar, Hindustan Times Pune

Keskar and Joshi said, “It is wrong to waive off the money for the defaulters. Instead of giving relaxation to the citizens who are paying tax regularly, the civic body is giving relief to the defaulters. If the decision would not be withdrawn, they warned to file a complaint with either the Lokayukta or the high court.” (HT PHOTO)

Two senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have objected to their party’s decision to waive off the fine for property tax defaulters and even warned to challenge this decision legally.

BJP leaders Ujwal Keskar and Suhas Joshi wrote a letter to the Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and objected to the civic body’s decision.

Keskar and Joshi said, “It is wrong to waive off the money for the defaulters. Instead of giving relaxation to the citizens who are paying tax regularly, the civic body is giving relief to the defaulters. If the decision would not be withdrawn, they warned to file a complaint with either the Lokayukta or the high court.”

The BJP is the ruling party in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). BJP president Jagdish Mulik, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol, standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne and leader of the house Dheeraj Ghate jointly held a meeting and decided to give a relief in the property tax for defaulters.

Earlier, the parties in opposition, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena had opposed this decision and forced the BJP to give a cap for this decision and give the benefit of the amnesty scheme only for those citizens whose dues are below ₹50 lakh.

The ruling BJP with the help of the opposition parties approved the amnesty scheme and announced to give 80 per cent relief in property tax fine.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra govt withdraws August order to implement new farm laws
Sep 30, 2020 16:39 IST
China, India discussing foreign ministers’ agenda to ease border face-off
Sep 30, 2020 14:25 IST
Babri demolition case: LK Advani, 31 others acquitted; no local testified
Sep 30, 2020 16:28 IST
Babri Masjid demolition case: Verdict counter to SC judgment, says Congress
Sep 30, 2020 15:58 IST

latest news

Interesting twist in Upendra Rai case, CBI could not make any case
Sep 30, 2020 17:17 IST
Dilip Kumar shares pic with Saira Banu in his ‘favourite’ pink shirt
Sep 30, 2020 17:17 IST
NGT denies nod to Delhi Police for construction on Yamuna floodplains
Sep 30, 2020 17:17 IST
Hathras gang-ape: Family gave consent for funeral, says ADG
Sep 30, 2020 17:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.