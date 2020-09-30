Two BJP leaders swerve party line to PMC oppose amnesty scheme

Keskar and Joshi said, “It is wrong to waive off the money for the defaulters. Instead of giving relaxation to the citizens who are paying tax regularly, the civic body is giving relief to the defaulters. If the decision would not be withdrawn, they warned to file a complaint with either the Lokayukta or the high court.” (HT PHOTO)

Two senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have objected to their party’s decision to waive off the fine for property tax defaulters and even warned to challenge this decision legally.

BJP leaders Ujwal Keskar and Suhas Joshi wrote a letter to the Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and objected to the civic body’s decision.

Keskar and Joshi said, “It is wrong to waive off the money for the defaulters. Instead of giving relaxation to the citizens who are paying tax regularly, the civic body is giving relief to the defaulters. If the decision would not be withdrawn, they warned to file a complaint with either the Lokayukta or the high court.”

The BJP is the ruling party in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). BJP president Jagdish Mulik, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol, standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne and leader of the house Dheeraj Ghate jointly held a meeting and decided to give a relief in the property tax for defaulters.

Earlier, the parties in opposition, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena had opposed this decision and forced the BJP to give a cap for this decision and give the benefit of the amnesty scheme only for those citizens whose dues are below ₹50 lakh.

The ruling BJP with the help of the opposition parties approved the amnesty scheme and announced to give 80 per cent relief in property tax fine.