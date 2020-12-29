Two cops suspended after fleeing from robbers

Two beat marshals on night patrol duty attached to the Chaturshringi police station were suspended by zonal deputy commissioner Namrata Patil on charges of dereliction of duty on Tuesday evening after they were caught on CCTV cameras fleeing from robbers in Aundhgaon.

One of them was charged for leaving his colleague at the spot where robbers had committed a robbery and were rushing out of the targeted building while the second cop was charged for not using his SLR rifle during the situation despite being brandished with weapons by robbers.

The CCTV footage which went viral on social media shows four armed robbers getting out of the society main gate. At the time of their exit from the society, two cops on night patrol arrive at the gate.

DCP ( Zone 5 ) Namrata Patil said that the two beat marshals on the duty were suspended because the contable who was riding left the colleague at the spot, took a U-turn and went away and the second constable despite having SLR did not take action against the robbers.

“The robbers brandished weapons at the police constable and they are yet to be arrested. The incident took place at 3.05 am and police reached at 3.15 am. The call was regarding an attack on a watchman ,” Patil said.

The policeman on the two-wheeler sped away while the other tried to follow the robbers from behind after being ticked off by one of them wearing a helmet.

The robbers had broken into three flats, stolen an LED worth Rs 15,000 belonging to resident Gaurav Tannu, cash of Rs 2,000 belonging to resident Paresh Shah and cash and valuables estimated to be worth Rs 4,000 belonging to resident Pritesh Chandiwal.

Govind Hirman Yadav ( 44), the watchman guarding the building has lodged an official complaint in this regard.

PSI and investigating officer Mahesh Bhosale said that the incident took place on Monday morning and they had received a call that a fight was going on in the area.

“Initially the police thought that it was a fight going on in the area and did not open fire. Later, one of the police constables tried to corner one of the robbers but they escaped. That incident of policemen cornering the robber has not been captured on the CCTV. A number of CCTV cameras along the escape route of the robber are inactive due to the Metro work under progress. We have got good leads and will achieve a breakthrough soon,” Bhosale said.

A case under IPC 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention ) has been registered against the four robbers.