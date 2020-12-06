Two dead as motorbike skids along slope in Ambegaon, Pune

Two men, riding on a motorbike, were killed after the vehicle skid along a slope in Ambegaon on Friday evening.

The two deceased have been identified as Arman Shabbir Shaikh (20), a resident of Naik Chawl in Bopodi and Hrushikesh Surendra Jadhav (23), a resident of Pimple Gurav, Pimpri-Chinchwad, according to the police.

While Shaikh was riding the vehicle, Jadhav was riding pillion. The two were riding along the slope at the end of a bridge that is located on the road connecting Satara and Mumbai, according to the police.

Their bodies were taken for post-mortem while their families were informed.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.