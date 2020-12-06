Sections
Home / Pune News / Two dead as motorbike skids along slope in Ambegaon, Pune

Two dead as motorbike skids along slope in Ambegaon, Pune

The two were riding along the slope at the end of a bridge that is located on the road connecting Satara and Mumbai, according to the police

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 16:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The two deceased have been identified as Arman Shabbir Shaikh (20), a resident of Naik Chawl in Bopodi and Hrushikesh Surendra Jadhav (23), a resident of Pimple Gurav, Pimpri-Chinchwad, according to the police. (Representative Photo/ Hindustan Times)

Two men, riding on a motorbike, were killed after the vehicle skid along a slope in Ambegaon on Friday evening.

The two deceased have been identified as Arman Shabbir Shaikh (20), a resident of Naik Chawl in Bopodi and Hrushikesh Surendra Jadhav (23), a resident of Pimple Gurav, Pimpri-Chinchwad, according to the police.

While Shaikh was riding the vehicle, Jadhav was riding pillion. The two were riding along the slope at the end of a bridge that is located on the road connecting Satara and Mumbai, according to the police.

Their bodies were taken for post-mortem while their families were informed.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

