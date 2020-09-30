Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / Two doctors get 10-yr jail term for culpable homicide

Two doctors get 10-yr jail term for culpable homicide

The order was issued by additional sessions judge VR Jagdale. Eight doctors were examined during the trial

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 18:03 IST

By Shalaka Shinde, Hindustan Times Pune

Police stand guard outside the high-security Yerawada jail in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

Two doctors were convicted while one was acquitted on Tuesday by a court in Pune in a case of death caused by medical negligence at a hospital in Dehuroad in 2012.

The deceased woman was identified as Rajashree Jagtap who was 22 years old at the time of her death.

The convicted doctors were identified as Dr Jitendra Suresh Shimpi and Dr Sachin Hari Deshpande while the acquitted doctor was identified as Dr Vijay Agarwal.

The order was issued by additional sessions judge VR Jagdale. Eight doctors were examined during the trial.



The two doctors were sentenced to 10 years of simple imprisonment with ₹2.5 lakh fine each to be paid to Anil Jagannath Jagtap, husband of the deceased woman.

He works as an ambulance driver at a private hospital in Lonavala and lives on Sinhagad road.

“In 2012, Dr Shimpi was in jail for 10 days and Dr Deshpande and Dr Agarwal were never in jail as they had an anticipatory from court. Dr Deshpande has an MS in general surgery but he had no specialisation and had no qualification. He was using that as the defence. However, a report from a three-member committee of BMS faculty at Indian Medical Association, Mumbai (January 20, 2014) and a report from a five-member committee at Sassoon Hospital (December 11, 2012) declared that the doctors had no qualification to perform the surgery,” said advocate Rajesh Kavediya, assistant public prosecutor, Pune.

A case was registered at Dehuroad police station against the three men on January 12, 2013 under Sections 304 and 34 of Indian Penal Code.

The Jagtap couple had a 2.5-year-old daughter when the 22-year-old fell pregnant again. She was consulting with doctors at Athashri Hospital in Adarshnagar in Kiwale run by the doctor couple Jitendra Suresh Shimpi and Anupama Jitendra Shimpi.

On June 1, 2012, she was taken for a caesarean operation conducted by surgeon Dr Sachin Hari Deshpande in presence of Dr Jitendra Shimpi and anaesthesia specialist Dr Vijay Agarwal. She underwent C-section and family planning procedures and was brought out of the operation room by 4:30pm. However, she was taken to Adhar Hospital in Dehuroad that night in Dr Deshpande’s car after she started bleeding heavily, according to the complainant’s husband.

On the morning of June 2, 2012, she was declared dead. The case of the doctors was sent to Sassoon hospital and a case of accidental death was registered at Dehuroad police station. After inquiry, Sassoon General Hospital report claimed that among the doctors who performed the faulty procedure, none were qualified to perform the surgery. It also claimed that the ignorance of the doctors in the procedure led to the death of the mother.

Eventually, a case was registered at Dehuroad police station and the doctors were arrested.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Sep 30, 2020 18:02 IST
Maharashtra stays August order issued for implementation of farm reform laws
Sep 30, 2020 18:00 IST
‘Demolition was a divine act’: Leaders welcome verdict in Babri case
Sep 30, 2020 17:55 IST
China, India discussing foreign ministers’ agenda to ease border face-off
Sep 30, 2020 14:25 IST

latest news

Telangana, Andhra claim Covid-19 cases declining, BJP’s Daggubati Purandeshwari tests positive
Sep 30, 2020 18:16 IST
Covid-19 leads to fewer UK visas to Indians
Sep 30, 2020 18:16 IST
Maharashtra begins Aadhar enrolment and updation exercise for 64 lakh students
Sep 30, 2020 18:13 IST
BJP appoints Fadnavis as Bihar election in-charge, seat sharing talks begin
Sep 30, 2020 18:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.